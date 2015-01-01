|
Citation
|
Willis A, Grainger P. Aust. J. Teach. Educ. 2020; 45(5): e2.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Edith Cowan University)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This paper reports on a project aimed at investigating teacher wellbeing in remote communities in Australia. It utilised a multiple case study methodology to investigate the lived experiences of remote Australian teachers, particularly how remote teachers simultaneously manage the wellbeing and academic needs of their students.
Language: en