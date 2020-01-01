Abstract

Acute poisoning is a component of emergency medicine and a key public health problem in clinical toxicology. In recent years, the research and development of industrial chemicals and drugs have developed rapidly, and the incidence of acute drug poisoning has been increasing. It is very important to strengthen the application research of clinical toxicology in acute poisoning, to identify rare and new toxic drugs, and to create conditions for rapid detection of toxic substances. Therefore, this article reviews the types of acute poisoning, the epidemiological characteristics, the detection technology and significance of clinical toxicology, the role of clinical toxicology in the treatment of acute poisoning and its application.

Language: zh