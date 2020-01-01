|
Zhang YW, Zhao L, Jiang YM. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2020; 38(1): 58-62.
(Copyright © 2020, Tianjin shi lao dong wei sheng yan jiu suo)
32062901
Acute poisoning is a component of emergency medicine and a key public health problem in clinical toxicology. In recent years, the research and development of industrial chemicals and drugs have developed rapidly, and the incidence of acute drug poisoning has been increasing. It is very important to strengthen the application research of clinical toxicology in acute poisoning, to identify rare and new toxic drugs, and to create conditions for rapid detection of toxic substances. Therefore, this article reviews the types of acute poisoning, the epidemiological characteristics, the detection technology and significance of clinical toxicology, the role of clinical toxicology in the treatment of acute poisoning and its application.
Language: zh
Keywords
Acute poisoning; Applied research; Clinical; Drug-Related Side Effects and Adverse Reactions; Humans; Poisoning; Toxicology; Treatment