Abstract

The absence of an antidote to Aluminium Phosphide (AlP) poisoning has been the subject of many studies. Very few, if any, of these studies have described AlP poisoning cases in Africa. This study reported on AlP poisoning and its management at Mankayane Government Hospital (MGH) and Raleigh Fitkin Memorial Hospital (RFMH), both in the Manzini region of Eswatini. This was a retrospective case series at MGH and RFMH for AlP poisoning victims for the period April 1st 2016 to March 31st 2017. Forty-two case records met the inclusion criteria comprising 26 (62%) females and 16 (38%) males and the number of deaths reported was 17 (41%). The most common presentation was hypotension (n=10, 24%). Twenty-two (52%) patients received gastric lavage. Activated charcoal was administered the most in the emergency departments of the respective hospitals. There is a need to develop standard treatment protocols for the treatment of ALP in both hospitals. Eswatini issues permit for regulating the sale of AlP and efforts should be put in place to enforce the use of this tool.

