Abstract

Abattoir work is associated with significant public health hazards that result in occupational related diseases or aggravate the existing ill-health of non-occupational origin. This study assessed knowledge of occupational hazard, safety and hygienic practices among butchers in Kano Metropolis. Descriptive cross-sectional study design was used to study 321respondents in Kano metropolis. Data was collected using semi-structured interviewer administered questionnaire and analyzed at univariate, bivariate and multivariate levels using IBM SPSS version 22. The mean age of the respondents was 37.7±10.5 years. More than a third (35.8%) of the respondents were between the age ranges of 30 to 39 years. Overall, more than three-quarters 241 (75%) of the respondents had good knowledge of occupational hazard, cut/injuries was known by most of the respondents 309 (96.3%), while getting secondary infections from sustained wound and contracting diseases from infected animals were known by 241 (75.1%) and 211 (65.7%) of the respondents respectively. There was statistically significant association between knowledge of occupational hazard and having at least primary education (P=0.003), being in meat business for between 6 to 10 years (P=0.048) and selflearning of meat business (0.005). Respondents with formal education were 24% more likely to have good knowledge of occupational hazard [AOR=1.24, 95% CI (1.02-1.50)]. Being in meat business for at least 6 years was associated with 95% increase in knowledge of occupational hazard [AOR=0.95, 95% CI (0.58-1.55)]. Self-learning of butchering was associated with 70% increased likelihood [AOR=0.7, 95% CI (0.39-1.11)] of having good knowledge. Butchers selling meat in the restaurant were 7 times more likely to observe safety practices [AOR=6.9, 95% CI (2.24-21.01)]. This study revealed a good knowledge of occupational hazard among the butchers which is influenced by having formal education, duration in, and self-learning of the business, but safety practice was fair. Therefore, underscores the importance of formal training and supervision of butchers by relevant stakeholders to promote safety and hygienic practices. Government should therefore ensure regular training and supervision of butchers to promote safety and hygienic practice in order to prevent diseases.

Language: en