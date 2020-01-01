|
Wilkerson DM, Groves BK, Mehta BH. Am. J. Health Syst. Pharm. 2020; 77(7): 511-514.
The epidemic of opioid-related drug overdose deaths is a serious public health issue impacting the United States. In 2016, 42,249 people in the United States died of an opioid-related overdose (that figure represented 66.4% of all US drug overdose deaths).1 On the state level, Ohio is significantly impacted by this epidemic, with 3,495 Ohioans dead due to opioid overdose in 2016. These deaths accounted for 86.3% of total drug overdose deaths in Ohio that year.2
