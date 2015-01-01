Abstract

Background

It is unknown if targeted risk reduction counseling in the health care setting, after documented exposure to fentanyl, can affect behavior change to reduce risks and increase utilization of evidence-based overdose prevention strategies.



Methods

We conducted a retrospective analysis of results (7/2018-6/2019) from questionnaire-facilitated counseling by recovery coaches in the emergency department (ED) and primary care settings following disclosure of a urine toxicology positive for fentanyl.



Results

Seventy-five percent of N = 101 respondents were neither aware of nor expecting fentanyl in their substances of use. Fifty-three (70 %) of those initially unaware answered that learning about exposure to and the risks from fentanyl changed their thoughts about reducing or abstaining from use. A greater proportion of patients seen in the ED expressed desire to stop or reduce opioid use as compared to ambulatory clinic patients (91 % vs. 46 %, p < 0.001). Of those not already engaged in treatment, 18 % and 15 % were interested in medication and behavioural health treatment, respectively, and each of them indicated a change in thought based on the counseling. Forty-five percent of individuals not yet receiving naloxone endorsed interest in receiving it, and 22 % of all respondents were somewhat or very interested in access to safe consumption sites.



Conclusion

This study suggests a novel clinical utility in toxicology screens to inform behavior in the setting of illicit fentanyl exposure. In addition to linkages to evidence-based treatment, linkages to harm-mitigating strategies associated with ongoing substance use may be critical to a comprehensive overdose prevention strategy in the clinical setting.

Language: en