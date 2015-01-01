Abstract

Life was good, playing football, going out with friends and working as a boilermaker! Even after my first two concussions this pattern continued; I had no idea what was ahead.



My first concussion was in 2012 playing football. I took a big hit, was disorientated and confused, but recovered quickly. I went out drinking with friends the next day and played, symptom free, the following week. A year later I was involved in a scuffle while intoxicated outside a club. I received a blow to the back of the head, vomited for the next 48 hours and had headaches for a week. My symptoms then resolved and I thought no more of them.



Four years later, I was sling-tackled during a game. Unable to brace, my head slapped the ground. I played on, but postgame felt confused, unsteady and like an outsider watching in on what was happening around me. On this occasion my symptoms persisted. One week later, I still did not feel 'quite right' and I sat out for 6 weeks due to visual disturbance, light hypersensitivity, headaches and disturbed mood.



After 6 weeks on the bench I was desperate to return to football. I convinced myself that I was well and reported to the medical team that I was asymptomatic; …

Language: en