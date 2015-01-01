Abstract

While dominant medico-psychological approaches in suicidology depict suicide as resulting from individual psychic/corporeal pathologies, suicides of minority groups are frequently understood in much suicidology as having social and cultural causes. At the same time, contemporary media, film, television and other popular cultural representation of suicides of both youth and minorities present an account of suicidality grounded in issues related to loneliness, isolation and disconnection from contemporary sociality. Problematic among these depictions is that 'ways of being connected' (and therefore what counts as a liveable life) are understood principally through white, western, older-generational perspectives of what social connection means and how it is recognised. At the same time, such approaches often problematically conflate and interweave complex concepts of loneliness, aloneness, isolation, disengagement, disconnection and disintegration in the representation of forms of suicide causality. In the context of queer youth suicide, this paper (i) examines some examples of popular stereotypes of "suicide-causing loneliness, (ii) undertakes a new critical reading of Durkheim and Joiner's writings on suicide as related to social disconnection and (iii) deploys theories of networked connectivity and social relationality to determine their efficacy in understanding minority youth dis-attachment in relation to Judith Butler's approach to grievability, liveability and social belonging.

