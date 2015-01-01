|
Moore S, Wotus R, Norman A, Holloway M, Dean J. J. Adult Prot. 2019; 21(4): 201-218.
unavailable
PURPOSE Brain Injury Case Managers (BICMs) work closely with individuals with Acquired Brain Injury (ABI), assessing needs, structuring rehabilitation interventions and providing support, and have significant experience of clients with impairments to decision making. The purpose of this paper is to explore the application of the Mental Capacity Act (MCA) and its guidance when applied to ABI survivors. This research aimed to: first, highlight potential conflicts or tensions that application of the MCA might pose, and second, identify approaches to mitigate the problems of the MCA and capacity assessments with ABI survivors. It is hoped that this will support improvements in the services offered.
Language: en
Brain injury; Case management; Executive impairment; Lack of insight; Mental capacity; Social care