PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to "read across" a sample of domestic homicide reviews (DHRs), mental health homicide reviews (MHHRs) and adult practice reviews (APR) to identify the cross-cutting themes.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The study involved a qualitative comparative analysis of 20 Welsh reviews: 10 DHRs, 6 APRs and 4 MHHRs. Each review was triple coded by a multi-disciplinary team of researchers (representing criminology, social work and law).



FINDINGS Five overarching themes were identified from this diverse sample of cases: crossing boundaries, including transitions between services and geographical boundaries; hoodwinking, where there was manipulation of the presentation of self; faulty assessment, which was not always holistic and only based on certain aspects of behaviour; tunnel vision, resulting from the initial underpinning narrative rarely being challenged; and knowledge, with certain types being privileged over others, especially professional over that of families and para-professionals. Research limitations/implications Further research into death reviews should adopt a comparative, multi-disciplinary approach. Practical implications The research highlights the possibility for duplication across the different types of reviews. Further, it suggests that review processes could be streamlined.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE Five cross-cutting themes have been developed through the very first study "reading across" three types of reviews (DHRs, APRs and MHHRs).



