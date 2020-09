Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to highlight concerns about recent CPS guidance on the prosecution of rape and sexual assault cases.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The paper places the CPS guidance in the wider policy context of concerns about sexual violence on mental health wards.



FINDINGS The paper concludes that the reported CPS guidance appears to run counter to other policy directives particularly the recent report from the CQC.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The paper is a first response to these issues.

