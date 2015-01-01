Abstract

Inadequate sleep arising from various lifestyle and behavioral factors can affect the daytime functioning in adolescents and influence their health and well-being We studied the influence of various biopsychosocial correlates (age, gender, grade level, problems at home, afterschool classes, extracurricular activities, parental influence at bedtimes and rise times) on adolescents' sleep behavioral variables (sleep hygiene practices, sleep quality, sleep duration, daytime sleepiness).



DESIGN: A cross-sectional study design was used. Socio-demographic questionnaire on sleep and activities, standardized questionnaires on sleep hygiene, sleep quality and daytime sleepiness were distributed to a sample of 660 healthy adolescents, aged 11-17 years, studying from grade 6 to grade 12 in various schools in Mangalore, India. Participants' age was significantly associated with sleep quality and daytime sleepiness, with a higher level of daytime sleepiness and poor sleep quality noticed in older adolescents' age group. Grade level, average time spent on additional classes, and home atmosphere of the participants were significantly associated with the entire target variables, with higher grade levels, more hours spent on additional classes, and problems at home contributing to worsening of sleep practices. Gender or time spent on extracurricular activities was not significantly associated with target variables. Sleep hygiene, daytime sleepiness, weekdays and weekends sleep duration were found to be significantly associated with parental influence at rising times, whereas only sleep hygiene and sleep quality was significantly associated with parental influence at bedtimes. The study results suggest that various biopsychosocial correlates significantly influence sleep behavioral practices in adolescents.

