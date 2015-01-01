Abstract

The aim of this study was to determine the awareness level of parents about child neglect and emotional abuse. The sample of the study consisted of 248 parents who were selected by random sampling method from among the people living in the central districts of Konya province in 2018. "Parental Emotional Abuse and Neglect Scale" was used to measure the awareness level of the parents. According to the mean scale scores of the sample group, it was found that they did not apply emotional abuse and neglect to their children. However, at maximum values, it was found that some parents in the sample group "occasionally" applied to their children some emotional abuse and neglect.



Key Words: child neglect, emotional abuse to child, parental awareness Duygusal İstismar ve İhmal Konusunda Ebeveyn Farkındalığı





Bu araştırma ile anne ve babaların çocuk ihmali ve duygusal istismarı konusundaki farkındalık düzeylerinin tespit edilmesi amaçlanmıştır. Araştırmanın örneklemini, 2018 yılında Konya iline bağlı merkez ilçelerinde yaşayan halk arasından tesadüfi örneklem yöntemi ile seçilen 248 ebeveyn oluşturmuştur. Ebeveynlerin farkındalık düzeyini ölçmek amacıyla ''Ebeveynlerin İhmal ve Duygusal İstismar Davranışları Ölçeği'' kullanılmıştır. Örneklem grubunun ortalama ölçek puanlarına göre, çocuklarına yönelik duygusal istismar ve ihmal uygulamadıkları bulunmuştur. Bununla birlikte maksimum değerlerde, örneklem grubu içindeki bazı ebeveynlerin çocuklarına bazı duygusal istismar ve ihmal davranışlarını "ara sıra" uyguladıkları saptanmıştır.



Anahtar Kelimeler: Çocuk ihmali, çocuğa duygusal istismar, ebeveyn farkındalığı.

Language: en