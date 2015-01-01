Abstract

Child sexual abuse is increasing day by day in our country and in the world. This is an imperative that disciplines carrying out studies for children should not be ignored. The social work profession, acting with the mission of the best interests of the child, is one of these disciplines. In this context, the aim of the research; Turkey Statistical Institute (TSI) data set from 2014 to 2017 covered by the size of the raw sexual abuse of children and the impact of abuse is to analyze the risk factors for social work discipline point of view. Descriptive analyzes were analyzed with SPSS v.22 package program.



FINDINGS show that sociodemographic characteristics such as age, gender, education, residence and co-person / location are risk factors for sexual abuse of children. It is essential to carry out protective and preventive applications in micro, mezzo and macro dimensions against the possible consequences of these risk factors.



Çocuk cinsel istismarı ülkemizde ve dünyada gün geçtikçe artan bir eğilim göstermektedir. Bu durum çocuklara yönelik çalışmalar yapan disiplinlerin göz ardı etmemesi gereken bir gerçekliktir. Çocuğun yüksek yararı misyonu ile hareket eden sosyal hizmet mesleği bu disiplinlerden bir tanesidir. Bu çerçevede araştırmanın amacı; Türkiye İstatisik Kurumu (TÜİK) 2014-2017 ham veri seti kapsamında çocuklara yönelik cinsel istismarın boyutlarını ve istismara etki eden risk faktörlerini sosyal hizmet disiplini bakış açısıyla analiz etmektir. Betimsel analizler SPSS v.22 paket programı ile analiz edilmiştir. Elde edilen veriler; yaş, cinsiyet, eğitim, ikametgah ve birlikte yaşanılan kişi/yer gibi sosyodemografik özelliklerin çocukların cinsel istismara maruz kalmasında birer risk faktörü olduğunu göstermektedir. Bu risk faktörlerinin olası sonuçlarına karşı mikro, mezzo ve makro boyutlarda koruyucu ve önleyici uygulamaların yapılması elzemdir.

Language: tr