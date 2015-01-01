|
Akçe, Doğan H. Turk. J. Soc. Work 2020; 4(1): 12-20.
Cinsel i̇stismara maruz kalmış çocuklar üzerine bir değerlendirme
Child sexual abuse is increasing day by day in our country and in the world. This is an imperative that disciplines carrying out studies for children should not be ignored. The social work profession, acting with the mission of the best interests of the child, is one of these disciplines. In this context, the aim of the research; Turkey Statistical Institute (TSI) data set from 2014 to 2017 covered by the size of the raw sexual abuse of children and the impact of abuse is to analyze the risk factors for social work discipline point of view. Descriptive analyzes were analyzed with SPSS v.22 package program.
