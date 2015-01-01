|
Citation
Bulut T, Yeşi̇lkayali E. Turk. J. Soc. Work 2020; 4(1): 27-32.
Vernacular Title
Çocuk ve gençlerde madde bağımlılığının önlenmesine yönelik programların sosyal çalışma perspektifinden i̇ncelenmesi
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The purpose of this study is, to introduce The Strengthening Families Program and Familias Unidas programs that is applied in USA related to the prevention of substance abuse in children and adolescents and evaluate from social work perspective and provide suggestions for our country. There are three reasons for choosing these prevention programs to introduce. First reason is, the effectiveness of both drug addiction prevention programs has been proven by research results. Second reason is, the theoretical frameworks of these programs are based on the ecological approach that offering holistic perspective for assessment and professional intervention adopted by the social work discipline and profession. Last reason is especially about Familias Unidas intervention program. This program that is a prevention program in the USA preparing for Hispanic immigrant youngs and their families. Due to the increasing population of immigrant youth from different countries in our country in recent years, Familias Unidas is thought may be a guide to do things while working with immigrants.
Language: tr