Abstract

The purpose of this study is, to introduce The Strengthening Families Program and Familias Unidas programs that is applied in USA related to the prevention of substance abuse in children and adolescents and evaluate from social work perspective and provide suggestions for our country. There are three reasons for choosing these prevention programs to introduce. First reason is, the effectiveness of both drug addiction prevention programs has been proven by research results. Second reason is, the theoretical frameworks of these programs are based on the ecological approach that offering holistic perspective for assessment and professional intervention adopted by the social work discipline and profession. Last reason is especially about Familias Unidas intervention program. This program that is a prevention program in the USA preparing for Hispanic immigrant youngs and their families. Due to the increasing population of immigrant youth from different countries in our country in recent years, Familias Unidas is thought may be a guide to do things while working with immigrants.



Bu çalışmanın amacı, çocuk ve gençlerde madde bağımlılığının önlenmesine ilişkin Amerika Birleşik Devletleri'nde uygulanan Birleştirilmiş Aileler (Familias Unidas) ve Güçlenen Aileler (The Strengthening Families Program) programlarını tanıtmak ve sosyal çalışma perspektifinden değerlendirerek ülkemiz için öneriler sunmaktır. Tanıtmak için bu önleme programlarının seçilmesinin üç nedeni bulunmaktadır. Bu nedenlerden ilki, her iki madde bağımlılığını önleme programının da etkililiğinin araştırma sonuçları ile kanıtlanmış olmasıdır. Diğer nedeni ise, teorik alt yapılarının sosyal çalışma disiplin ve mesleğinin benimsediği ve değerlendirme ve müdahalede bütüncül bir bakış açısı sunan ekolojik yaklaşıma dayanmasıdır. Son neden ise özellikle Birleştirilmiş Aileler Programına yöneliktir. Bu program, Amerika Birleşik Devletleri'ndeki İspanyol göçmen gençler ve ebeveynlerine yönelik olarak hazırlanan bir önleme programıdır. Ülkemizde de son yıllarda farklı ülkelerden göçmen genç nüfusunun giderek artması nedeniyle, Birleştirilmiş Aileler Programının incelenmesinin göçmenlerle çalışırken izlenecek yol konusunda yol gösterici olabileceği düşünülmüştür.

Language: tr