Abstract

The article offers an insight into the work of the Catholic Church in England and Wales in promoting a culture of safeguarding children, young people and adults at risk. The pro- motion of the safeguarding culture depens on a balanced and careful assessment of the situation, the operation of institutions and organizations established within the Church to protect and pre- vent crimes against minors as well as fostering a pastoral sense of safeguarding in the Church, namely all members of the Church's hierarchy, priests, religious leaders and laic people as well as all the People of God. This article presents the development of definition of safeguarding and a broad understanding of the context of protection of minors in recent years, especially in the Church's practice and teachings. It also presents legal, civil and canonical documents as well as theological and pedagogical aspects of the safeguarding. In the research aspect of the thesis the article indicates key elements of actions taken by the Catholic Church in England and Wales in relation to the One Church principle, the principle of unity of the Church as an institution. Also presented are forms and ways of promoting a culture of safeguarding in the life and ministry of the Church, whose aim is to love and ensure pastoral care for every "Little Child."



Key words: abuse; sexual abuse; discrimination; violence; child protection; education; formation; prevention; protection of minors; safeguarding; pedagogy of prevention; ministry and mission of the Church; theology of safeguarding; promoting culture of safeguarding; rights of the Child.

Language: en