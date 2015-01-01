Abstract

Inhalant abuse is an emerging problem of the decade. Of late, it is reported that inhalants are being abused by adolescents. Some studies have help out to describe the epidemiology of volatile substance abuse in the worldwide. Many parents disregard the hazards posed to their children and adolescents from collective products used in home that contain volatile substances. Products such as nail polish remover, glues, spray paints, air fresheners, Hair spray, Varnishes, lacquers, resins, lacquer thinners are widely available for human needs. Adolescents inhale vapours from these causes in search of intoxication devoid of being aware of severe health consequences. Severe effects include impulsive sniffing death syndrome, asphyxia and serious harms. Long-term abuse affect neurologic, cardiac, hepatic, and renal systems. Through scientific research and report of researchers we have reviewed about the nature and level of inhalant abuse, its pharmacology and its consequences. By this review, it is need of the hour to enlighten the abuse and harmful effects of volatile liquids in commonly available in household and cosmetic products to the scientific community.

Language: en