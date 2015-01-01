|
Kleeven ATH, De Vries Robbé M, Mulder EA, Popma A. Assessment 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32964720
Most juvenile risk assessment tools heavily rely on a risk-focused approach. Less attention has been devoted to protective factors. This study examines the predictive validity of protective factors in addition to risk factors, and developmental differences in psychometric properties of juvenile risk assessment. For a national Dutch sample of 354 juvenile and young adult offenders (16-26 years) risk and protective factors were retrospectively assessed at discharge from seven juvenile justice institutions, using the Structured Assessment of Violence Risk in Youth (SAVRY) and Structured Assessment of Protective Factors for violence risk - Youth Version (SAPROF-YV).
young adult; predictive validity; risk assessment; juvenile; protective factors