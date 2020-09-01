Abstract

BACKGROUND: Western studies have highlighted alarmingly high rates of work-related violence experienced by emergency medical services (EMS) staff. As there is a paucity of Asian studies, we aimed to investigate the incidence of physical and verbal violence against the EMS crew in the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).



METHODS: This was a cross-sectional study, utilising an online survey made available to all active paramedics in the SCDF. Paramedics with at least one year of work experience were eligible to participate. All responses were kept anonymous.



RESULTS: The response rate was 50.9% (n = 246), out of 483 paramedics in service at the time of the study. The respondents consisted of 144 males (58.5%) and 102 females (41.5%). They were between 18 and 55 years old; 160 (65.0%) of them had worked in EMS for less than 6 years. The paramedics experienced high levels of verbal and physical violence, but there was reticence in reporting these incidents. The main risk factor for violence appeared to be alcohol intoxication.



CONCLUSIONS: Paramedics may benefit from security escort for clients with history of alcohol intoxication or violence and more teaching on self-defence and soft restraints. Current training and protocols should be revised to meet these needs.

Language: en