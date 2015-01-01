SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Aliyari H, Sahraei H, Erfani M, Mohammadi M, Kazemi M, Daliri MR, Minaei-Bidgoli B, Agaei H, Sahraei M, Seyed Hosseini SMA, Tekieh E, Salehi M, Farajdokht F. Basic Clin. Neurosci. 2020; 11(3): 279-288.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Iran University of Medical Sciences in cooperation with the Iran Neuroscience Society and the Negah Institute for Scientific Communication)

DOI

10.32598/bcn.9.10.335

PMID

32963721 PMCID

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This research investigated the effects of violent and football (soccer) video games on cognitive functions, cortisol levels, and brain waves.

Methods: A total of 64 participants competed in a single-elimination tournament. Saliva samples of all players were obtained before and after the games for the assessment of cortisol levels. The cognitive performances of the players were also assessed by paced auditory serial addition test. Moreover, the electroencephalogram recording was conducted during the games.

Results: The results showed that salivary cortisol levels significantly decreased after playing both games. Also, playing the football game increased reaction time, whereas decreased sustained attention and mental fatigue.

Conclusion: Conversely, following playing a violent game, the reaction time decreased, and sustained attention and mental fatigue increased. Furthermore, the results of the EEG recording revealed that playing a violent game engaged more brain regions than the football game. In conclusion, playing violent game more effectively improved cognitive performances in the players than the football game.


Language: en

Keywords

Cognitive; Cortisol; EEG; Football game; PASAT; Violent game

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print