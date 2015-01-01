SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Williams LCA, Gama VD, Oliveira RPS, D'Affonseca SM. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.chiabu.2020.104720

32962877

In this article, we present child abuse and neglect data available in Brazilian public health system platform and in a national childline reporting channel (Dial 100) from 2011-2017. Overall, Brazil has a robust set of laws to protect its children, however, the implementation of public policies is insufficient. The pathway to solve these problems goes through increased governmental funding, intense professional training, and the adoption of an evidence-based perspective to design and implement the policies.


Language: en

Brazil; prevention; child abuse; public policies

