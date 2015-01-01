Abstract

The problem of studying, diagnosing and correcting stress-associated disorders resulting from exposure to psychogenic factors, the sources of which are various traumatic events, is one of the most relevant. The purpose of the work is to create a psychological portrait of a combat participant for the subsequent development of preventive measures for stress-associated disorders. To study the psychological characteristics and psycho-emotional state, a comprehensive clinical and psychological examination of 147 military personnel was carried out after mostly mine-blast injuries received while performing official duties in the ATO zone. The state of mental functions, and the emotional-volitional sphere and personality traits were evaluated. The points and characteristics of the test methods were analyzed, the total number of points was calculated separately on each scale. A generalization of the results of the study allowed us to determine the main aspects of the psychological portrait of a military man. The essence of the portrait consists in harmonious restructuring from conscious to unconscious psychological attitudes and vice versa, in changing the subjective hierarchy of values and also to note that the character of the traumatic situation is not important in the portrait of the ATO participant, but the personal attitude of the participant and his environment.

Language: ru