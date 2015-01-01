Abstract

Typhonium is a genus belonging to the Araceae family, native to southern Asia and Australia. In folk medicine, Typhonium is used for its analgesic, anti-inflammatory, antidiarrheal, and wound-healing properties. We report a toxidrome of airway compromise due to Typhonium trilobatum tuber ingestion. We present an interesting case series of four patients who consumed raw tuber of T. trilobatum with suicidal thoughts. They exhibited a constellation of symptoms such as swelling of lips and tongue, drooling of saliva, and severe throat pain. One patient had significant upper airway edema and severe respiratory distress requiring emergency endotracheal intubation. Laboratory investigations were grossly normal in all four individuals, expect for mild asymptomatic hypokalemia in one and eosinophilia in another patient. We successfully managed all our patients with repeated adrenaline nebulization, antihistamines, and steroids. Typhonium is believed to be a beneficial herb. Toxicity of Typhonium is not reported much in the literature till date. An emergency department (ED) physician should be aware of this tuber toxicity as it presents with airway compromise, which resolves over hours. The symptoms are due to the local effects of calcium oxalate crystals in the tuber. Airway management is the priority and repeated adrenaline nebulization together with supportive care is advised.



