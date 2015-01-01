|
Citation
|
Ferrari G, Oliveira Werneck A, Rodrigues da Silva D, Kovalskys I, Gómez G, Rigotti A, Yadira Cortés Sanabria L, García MCY, Pareja RG, Herrera-Cuenca M, Zimberg IZ, Guajardo V, Pratt M, Cofre Bolados C, Saldía EJ, Pires C, Marques A, Peralta M, Rossato de Victo E, Fisberg M, On Behalf Of The Elans Study Group. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(18): e6858.
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: This study aimed to examine the associations of the perceived neighborhood built environment with walking and cycling for transport in inhabitants from Latin American countries.
METHODS: This cross-sectional study involved 9218 participants (15-65 years) from the Latin American Study of Nutrition and Health, which included a nationally representative sample of eight countries. All participants completed the International Physical Activity Questionnaire-Long Form for measure walking and cycling for transport and the Neighborhood Environment Walkability Scale-Abbreviated. Furthermore, perceived proximity from home to public open spaces and shopping centers was assessed.
RESULTS: Perceived land use mix-access (OR: 1.32; 95%CI: 1.16,1.50) and the existence of many alternative routes in the neighbourhood (1.09 1.01,1.17) were associated with higher odds of reporting any walking for transport (≥10 min/week). Perceived slow speed of traffic (1.88 1.82,1.93) and few drivers exceeding the speed limits (1.92; 1.86,1.98) were also related to higher odds of reporting any walking for transport. The odds of reporting any cycling for transport (≥10 min/week) were higher in participants perceiving more walking/cycling facilities (1.87 1.76,1.99), and better aesthetics (1.22 1.09,1.38).
CONCLUSIONS: Dissimilar perceived neighborhood built environment characteristics were associated with walking and cycling for transport among inhabitants from Latin America.
Language: en