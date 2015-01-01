|
Knyszyńska A, Radecka A, Zabielska P, Łuczak J, Karakiewicz B, Lubkowska A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(18): e6818.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
32962047
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory disease of autoimmune origin for which there is currently no available cure. In the course of MS, next to neurological disorders, patients often present with chronic fatigue syndrome and depressive disorders, which impact on their daily function and quality of life. The aim of study was to analyse the relationship between serum parameters of iron metabolism and the severity of fatigue, depressive symptoms, and quality of life in MS patients.
quality of life; depression; chronic fatigue syndrome; iron; multiple sclerosis