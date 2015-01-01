Abstract

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory disease of autoimmune origin for which there is currently no available cure. In the course of MS, next to neurological disorders, patients often present with chronic fatigue syndrome and depressive disorders, which impact on their daily function and quality of life. The aim of study was to analyse the relationship between serum parameters of iron metabolism and the severity of fatigue, depressive symptoms, and quality of life in MS patients.

METHODS: The study sample consisted of 90 people with a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, age range 19-67 years, whose functional status evaluated using the Expanded Disability Status Scale in 90% of the participants did not exceed 3.5 points. Venous blood samples were collected for blood cell count determination and for the purposes of obtaining serum analysed for the concentrations of iron, ferritin, transferrin, transferrin saturation, unsaturated iron binding capacity (UIBC), and total iron binding capacity (TIBC). The participants were also evaluated according to the Fatigue Severity Scale, Beck Depression Inventory, and Functional Assessment of Multiple Sclerosis.

RESULTS: Ferritin levels were significantly correlated with the severity of depressive symptoms (r = -0.22; p = 0.04) and quality of life assessment (r = 0.22; p = 0.04) in the MS patients. Moreover, the severity of fatigue and depressive symptoms was significantly linked to a deterioration in quality of life.

CONCLUSIONS: Ferritin deficiency in MS patients is associated with an exacerbation of depressive disorders and a decline in quality of life. Symptoms of fatigue in MS patients are inversely proportional to mood and quality of life.

Language: en