Abstract

BACKGROUND: Some studies have reported a positive parent-child association between physical activity (PA), but few have examined the difference in these associations concerning both genders. The objective of this study was to establish the association between moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA) and mode of commuting (MC) of the parents with their children by gender and age group.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study included 686 mothers and fathers (43.4 ± 6.5 years old) and their children (children 9.7 ± 1.7 y. and adolescents 14.0 ± 1.7 y.). Each participant completed a questionnaire on PA and MC. Chi-square test, odds ratio for categorical variables, and lineal regressions for continuous variables were used to examine the parent-child associations.



RESULTS: An inverse association was found between fathers-children in the weekend MVPA in children and between mothers-adolescents in out-of-school and weekend MVPA. An inverse association was found in MVPA between mothers-girls, and the different parents' MC to work was positively associated with the MC to school in children and adolescents except for the association AC parents-adolescents. The AC was mainly associated between mothers and girls and boys.



CONCLUSIONS: A weak association in parent-child MVPA but a strong association in MC between parent-child was found.



Keywords: SR2S

Language: en