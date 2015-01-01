Abstract

More than 652 000 people in the US died from firearm injuries between 1999 and 2018. Given that firearms are embedded within US culture (in 2018, 21.9% of individuals owned a firearm and 35.2% lived in households with firearms) evidence-based public health measures and policies that enhance firearm safety are needed. Firearm injuries are multifaceted; for example, there are nearly twice as many nonfatal firearm injuries as deaths, and assaults comprise a majority of nonfatal injuries while suicides comprise a majority of deaths. In this Viewpoint, we narrowed the scope to firearm mortality trends from 1999 to 2018 and current regional/demographic trends available from US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention WISQARS/WONDER...

Language: en