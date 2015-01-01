SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Goldstick JE, Carter PM, Cunningham RM. JAMA Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.2986

PMID

32965479

Abstract

More than 652 000 people in the US died from firearm injuries between 1999 and 2018. Given that firearms are embedded within US culture (in 2018, 21.9% of individuals owned a firearm and 35.2% lived in households with firearms) evidence-based public health measures and policies that enhance firearm safety are needed. Firearm injuries are multifaceted; for example, there are nearly twice as many nonfatal firearm injuries as deaths, and assaults comprise a majority of nonfatal injuries while suicides comprise a majority of deaths. In this Viewpoint, we narrowed the scope to firearm mortality trends from 1999 to 2018 and current regional/demographic trends available from US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention WISQARS/WONDER...


Language: en
