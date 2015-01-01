Abstract

PURPOSE: To describe and explore the relationship between baseline anxiety, depression and symptom experience in children and youth assessed at a concussion clinic.



DESIGN AND METHODS: A retrospective chart review of concussed children and youth referred to a pediatric teaching hospital concussion clinic over a 15-month period was completed. Kutcher Adolescent Depression Scale (KAD-6), General Anxiety Disorder Scale (GAD-7), and the Post-Concussion Symptom Inventory (PCSI) scores were extracted.



RESULTS: A total of 155 patients were included. The most common symptoms (PCSI) at baseline were headache, fatigue, and feelings of head pressure. Symptoms were rated as mild to moderate in intensity. Overall, mean depression and anxiety scores were low. The mean anxiety scores, as measured by the GAD-7 (n = 108), was 7.4 (range, 0-24). The mean depression score, as measured by the KAD-6 (n = 94), was 4.7 (range, 0-18). A statistically significant, moderate positive correlation between PCSI scores with KAD-6 scores for male (r = .64, p < .001) and female (r = .61, p < .001) participants was identified. Similarly, a statistically significant, moderate positive correlation between PCSI scores with GAD-7 scores for male (r = .68, p < .001) and female (r = .60, p < .001) participants was identified.



PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Concussed children may experience a wide array of symptoms, including emotional challenges such as anxiety and depression. Feelings of anxiety and depression may contribute to overall post concussive symptoms in concussed children. The electronic health record can be leveraged to provide important patient data. Clinicians should systematically assess symptoms at each visit in concussed children and youth so that appropriate interventions can be implemented and monitored.

