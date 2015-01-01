Abstract

CONTEXT: A growing number of high-school-aged athletes participate on club sport teams. Some, but not all, state concussion laws apply to both interscholastic and private sport organizations. However, concussion education, management plans, and knowledge have not been examined in club coaches who coach high school-aged athletes.



OBJECTIVE: To determine if differences in concussion education, management plans, and knowledge exist between high school coaches and coaches of club sport teams.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study.



SETTING: Online survey.



PATIENTS OR OTHER PARTICIPANTS: A total of 769 coaches (497 high school coaches, 272 club coaches coaching high school-aged athletes; 266 female [34.6%], 503 male [65.4%]) completed an anonymous online questionnaire.



MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE(S): The questionnaire consisted of demographic and team information, requirements for concussion-education and -management plans, and concussion knowledge.



RESULTS: High school coaches were more likely than club coaches to report that their organizing bodies or leagues required them to receive concussion educational information (97.4% versus 80.4%; P <.001) and that their organizing bodies or leagues had a concussion-management plan (94.0% versus 70.2%; P <.001). High school coaches were more likely than club coaches to correctly agree that most concussions resolve in 7 to 10 days (48.6% versus 40.1%; P =.02) and disagree that loss of consciousness is required to diagnose a concussion (87.1% versus 80.9%; P =.02).



CONCLUSIONS: Club coaches were less likely to be aware of requirements for concussion-education and -management plans from their parent organizations and scored lower on specific concussion-knowledge questions than high school coaches despite the same education requirements across groups under their state concussion laws. These results raise concerns regarding the proper management of concussions in club sports and suggest a need for greater oversight and enforcement of state laws in the club sport setting.

