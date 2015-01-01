Abstract

The 28-item Multidimensional Measure of Emotional Abuse (MMEA) assesses four common forms of emotional abuse in intimate relationships and has been used extensively to study the development of intimate partner violence (IPV), the consequences of emotional abuse, and the outcomes of IPV interventions. The current study provides psychometric analyses of a shortened version of the MMEA using self-report data from a sample of men receiving treatment at a community-based relationship violence intervention program (RVIP; N = 467) and reports from their relationship partners (N = 252), and data from a sample of undergraduate students (N = 194) who reported on their own and their partners' abusive behavior. Theoretical and statistical considerations, including internal consistency after item deletion, were used to select items for the shortened version. In the clinic sample (for self- and partner reports) and in the undergraduate sample (for self-report only), the 16-item MMEA-Short Form (MMEA-SF) retains the 4-factor structure of the 28-item MMEA. In both samples and across reporting methods (self and partner), the 16-item MMEA-SF has good internal consistency, good concurrent validity with the Revised Conflict Tactics Scales (CTS2) psychological aggression subscale, and similar correlations with CTS2 physical assault subscale as the original 28-item MMEA version. The MMEA-SF can reduce assessment burden while maintaining good domain coverage and strong psychometric properties and will be an asset to researchers and practitioners who need a brief, multifaceted measure of emotional relationship abuse in both clinic and undergraduate samples.

