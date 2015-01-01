Abstract

AIM: This research aims to present a general summary of researches on workplace incivility in nursing using bibliometric indicators.



BACKGROUND: Nurses regularly experience incivility from their working environment. However, evidence shows that it has significant potential for harmful consequences, both in terms of their health and productivity. Therefore, nursing and hospital managers have a crucial role in creation and maintenance of civil behavior.



METHOD(S): This research reports on a bibliometric analysis using a systematic review of academic literature on workplace incivility in nursing. A search of Web of Science databases was performed and a total of 269 abstracts were investigated. Calculation of bibliometric indicator was done in Excel and tag clouds had been created in Vosviewer.



RESULTS: Nursing incivility literature is growing, and the USA contributed the largest number of papers. Studies have been carried out on nurses working in hospitals and nursing students in general. Topics are mainly focused on the organizational consequences of uncivil behavior,



CONCLUSION(S): This study reveals that there are not enough studies on workplace incivility in nursing.



IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: As a results obtained from this research, it especially recommends healthcare and nursing managers to research some risky groups and subject less studied yet.

