Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Faccio E, Author A, Rocelli M. J. Psychiatr. Ment. Health Nurs. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/jpm.12690

PMID

32965777

Abstract

Dealing with violence and aggression is a source of uncertainty for health professionals. Hostile or provocative behaviors put the team in a quandary, as important decisions must be made quickly: is it necessary to involve the police? To physically force the patient? To give him calming drugs? Would it be appropriate to try to reduce the aggression and restore the person's self-control?


Language: en

Keywords

nursing; Aggressive behavior; forced psychiatric treatment; strategies in relationships

