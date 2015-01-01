Abstract

Nutritional status is relevant to functional recovery in patients after an acute process requiring rehabilitation. Nevertheless, little is known about the impact of malnutrition on geriatric rehabilitation. This study aimed to determine the association between nutritional status at admission and the evolution of functional and physical outcomes, as well as the capability of nutritional status to identify fallers among patients admitted to geriatric rehabilitation for different reasons. This was a retrospective cohort study of 375 patients. Data collected included age, gender, diagnosis at admission, comorbidities, cognitive and nutritional status, functional and physical measurements, length of stay, mortality and falls. Orthogeriatric patients with worse nutritional status according to the Mini Nutritional Assessment-Short Form (MNA-SF) had a significantly lower Barthel Index at admission and discharge with worse functional gain and poorer outcomes in the Short Physical Performance Battery (SPPB). However, in hospital-deconditioned patients, the MNA-SF score was not significantly associated with functional and physical recovery. Poor nutritional status at admission increased the risk of experiencing at least one fall during rehabilitation in orthogeriatric patients. However, hospital-deconditioned patients who fell had better SPPB scores than those who did not fall. Our results demonstrate the importance of nutritional status in the clinical evolution of orthogeriatric patients throughout the rehabilitation process.

Language: en