Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to identify the reasons associated with alcohol consumption in women living in rural contexts.



METHOD: a descriptive study with a qualitative approach, whose data were obtained from semi-structured interviews, conducted between March and August 2018, with a total of 23 women in alcohol consumption who live in rural areas in Central Western Rio Grande do Sul. We used a discursive textual analysis, marked by the Bioecological Theory of human development.



RESULTS: The reasons associated with alcohol consumption are: leisure time, transportation, territorial and cultural characteristics, but they differ between women living in rural areas and those living in settlements.



FINAL CONSIDERATIONS: The context in which rural women live influences alcohol consumption. Therefore, it is necessary to include guidelines in public policies that address the problematic of rural women.

