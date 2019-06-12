SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ebling SBD, Silva MRS. Rev. Bras. Enferm. 2020; 73(Suppl 4): e20190612.

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to identify the reasons associated with alcohol consumption in women living in rural contexts.

METHOD: a descriptive study with a qualitative approach, whose data were obtained from semi-structured interviews, conducted between March and August 2018, with a total of 23 women in alcohol consumption who live in rural areas in Central Western Rio Grande do Sul. We used a discursive textual analysis, marked by the Bioecological Theory of human development.

RESULTS: The reasons associated with alcohol consumption are: leisure time, transportation, territorial and cultural characteristics, but they differ between women living in rural areas and those living in settlements.

FINAL CONSIDERATIONS: The context in which rural women live influences alcohol consumption. Therefore, it is necessary to include guidelines in public policies that address the problematic of rural women.


Language: en
