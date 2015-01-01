|
Arslan B, Lucassen N, Van Lier PAC, De Haan AD, Prinzie P. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32964254
PURPOSE: A vast amount of studies suggest that internalizing or externalizing problems are related to individual functioning, and often co-occur. Yet, a focus on their additive and interactive effects is scarce. Furthermore, most research has focused on a limited number of developmental domains and mostly on maladaptive functioning. Therefore, the current prospective study examined whether early childhood (ages 4-8) internalizing and externalizing problems and their interaction were related to a broad range of (mal)adaptive functioning outcomes in emerging adulthood (ages 20-24).
Early childhood; (Mal)Adaptive functioning; Co-occurrence; Emerging adulthood; Internalizing and externalizing problems