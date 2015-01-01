Abstract

BACKGROUND: Shared etiological pathways of dopamine and serotonin neurotransmission play a central role in heavy alcohol intake and exacerbation in the symptoms of depression.We investigated the treatment efficacy of Quetiapine fumarate extended release (XR) in lowering alcohol intake in alcohol use disorder (AUD) patients indicated by the shared alleviation of depression ratings and patterns of heavy drinking.



Methods: Hundred and eight male and female heavy drinking AUD patients in the age range of 18 to 64 years. participated in a randomized clinical trial (RCT) to receive 12 weeks of quetiapine XR or placebo (N = 115). Participants were sub-grouped by the severity grading of depression using Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) (clinically relevant ⩾8 [CR], clinically non-relevant ⩽7 [CNR]) at baseline in both the groups. Drinking history and depression ratings were assessed at the patients' visits.



Results: Heavy drinking days (HDD) and total drinks (TD) were significantly fewer in CR patients at the treatment end. A true positive response in AUROC analysis supported the lowering of TD in CR patients. The number of drinking days (NDD) and average drinks per drinking day (AvgD) were lower in the CNR patients at treatment-end. Significant associations with increasing effect sizes were observed for all the heavy drinking measures (HDD, TD, NDD, and AvgD) and MADRS scores by the end of the treatment course.



Conclusions: Baseline elevated depressive symptoms could likely predict the course of heavy alcohol drinking during the treatment, and efficacy outcome of a treatment. AUD patients with baseline clinically significant depression had a progressive lowering in heavy drinking markers significantly corresponding to the lowering of depression symptoms by the end of treatment with Quetiapine fumarate XR.ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT#0049862 (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT00498628?term=litten&draw=2&rank=3).

Language: en