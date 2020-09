Abstract

BACKGROUND: There has been a rapid increase in electric motorized scooter (e-scooter) usage after the introduction of dockless, shareable devices.



METHODS: Case series from three tertiary hospitals in Los Angeles between May-September 2019.



RESULTS: Five patients had skull base fractures and CSF leaks or pneumocephalus after e-scooter accident, none wore helmets. Two patients were treated with observation alone, two patients were treated with lumbar drain or external ventriculostomy placement, and one patient died of their injuries prior to definitive management.



CONCLUSION: Without appropriate safety policies in place, the number of such injuries may increase as the use of e-scooters increase. Laryngoscope, 2020.

