SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ogbonnaya IN, Fawole OI, Rizo CF. Violence Against Women 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1077801220954269

PMID

32965174

Abstract

We investigated 13 domestic violence (DV) and sexual assault agency directors' perspectives regarding Nigerian immigrants' experiences of violence, DV-related service needs, and best strategies for providing those needs. Directors across five U.S. states were surveyed. Descriptive analyses showed the most common DV types were controlling behavior and cultural/traditional. The most important DV support needs were informational, informal, and legal. Formal support from DV agencies, support groups, and law enforcement was rated the most helpful strategies. Participants wanted to learn more about Nigerian immigrants' DV experiences.

FINDINGS highlight implications for the development of Nigerian-specific DV services.


Language: en

Keywords

sexual assault; immigration; domestic violence; intimate partner violence; services

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print