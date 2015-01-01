SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Durfee A. Violence Against Women 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1077801220958495

32965175

While protective orders remain a commonly used resource, multiply marginalized survivors are often unable to file for, obtain, serve, and enforce orders. I argue that using structural intersectionality as a method is the best way to reveal how the protective order process replicates broader social inequalities. I advocate for an alternative way of using structural intersectionality. I first identify the mechanisms by which inequalities exist and then describe how these can be traced back to intersecting social identities. In doing so, I highlight the importance of historical context and the blurring of the civil and criminal legal systems.


arrest; domestic violence; intersectionality; protection orders; structural intersectionality

