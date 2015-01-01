Abstract

Intimate partner sexual victimization often involves perpetrators using threats to coerce victims into sexual activity. However, little research has investigated perceptions of this coercion. We presented 99 community members with intimate partner sexual coercion vignettes that varied abuse history (between-participants) and type of threat used to coerce the victim into sex (within-participants; that is, physical assault, financial, children taken). We found that physical assault threats led to higher pro-victim judgments than nonviolent threats. These findings provide insight into how sexual violence involving coercion is perceived in different contexts.

