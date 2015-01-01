SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Schwartz MD. Violence Against Women 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1077801220958493

32965185

Although there are active debates about the nature and role of masculinities and a rise of new masculinity formations in modern society, feminist analysis of the relationship between sport, masculinities, and violence against women has been somewhat quiescent lately. This article seeks to underline this connection through the use of male peer support theory, which has been expanded in recent years to include messages from women and from within the LGBTQ community, and to recognize the rise in newer masculinity formations and the influence of new technology.


Language: en

violence; masculinities; feminist theory; male peer support; sports

