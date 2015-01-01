|
Citation
|
Essau CA, de la Torre-Luque A. Addict. Behav. 2020; 112: e106611.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32971430
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Substance use disorders (SUD) represent one of the most important public health problems which has an onset in adolescence. Although substantial data exist on adolescent substance use, studies examining the role of parental psychopathological profiles on adolescent offspring SUD are lacking. Thus, this study aimed to identify parental psychopathological profiles, and to examine the extent to which these profiles are associated with SUD in their offspring.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Substance use disorders; Adolescence; Alcohol abuse and dependence; Drug abuse and dependence; National Comorbidity Survey Adolescent Supplement (NCS-A); Parental psychopathology