Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Advances in healthcare have resulted in an increasing UK population, with the proportion of elderly individuals expanding significantly, including centenarians. Hospitals can expect to see growing numbers of so-called 'super-elderly' patients with trauma, a majority of whom will have hip fractures. We performed a multicentre review of hip fracture outcomes in centenarians to assess whether being an outlier in age correlates with poorer prognosis.



METHODS: Centenarians admitted to Basingstoke, Southampton, Dorset, and Salisbury district hospitals with hip fractures between January 2014 and June 2019 were included. Electronic records were searched to obtain demographics, functional status, and admission details.



RESULTS: A total of 60 centenarians were included, with a median age of 101 years (range 100-108 years), 85% of whom were female; 29 were admitted from their own home or sheltered housing and 31 from nursing or residential care; 33 had some outdoor mobility, 26 only mobilised indoors, and 1 had no mobility. Common comorbidities were renal and heart disease and dementia. Of the total, 56 underwent surgery, 51 within 36 hours. In terms of accommodation, 63.4% returned to their pre-injury level of independence. At 30 days, three months, and one year, mortality rates were 27% (n = 16), 40% (n = 24) and 55% (n = 33), respectively.



CONCLUSION: Trauma in the elderly population is an area of growing interest, yet few studies address centenarians with hip fractures. This work demonstrates that mortality rates within one year of injury were high, but almost half survived beyond a year. Two-thirds of patients regained their pre-injury level of independence, suggesting that functional recovery may not be as poor as previously reported.

