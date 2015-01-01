Abstract

Although suicide risk is relevant in First Episode Schizophrenia (FES), little data are reported on suicidal ideation and its longitudinal stability. Aim of this study was: (1) to evaluate incidence rates of suicide attempts, completed suicide and suicidal thinking in FES patients at baseline and along a 24-month follow-up period, (2) to investigate any relevant association of baseline suicidal ideation with psychopathology, and (3) to longitudinally monitor suicidal thinking during the 2-years of follow-up. Participants (n = 149; age = 12-35 years) were assessed with the Brief Psychiatric Rating Scale (BPRS) and the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale. FES participants showed a 40.8% percentage of baseline suicidal ideation (i.e., BPRS item 4 cutoff score of ≥3) and a 2-year cumulative incidence rate of attempted suicide of 6.1%. One completed suicide (0.7%) was also found during the follow-up. Baseline suicidal ideation was positively correlated with depression and negatively correlated with younger age. These results support a routine monitoring of suicide risk in this young population at the point of entry into early intervention services.

Language: en