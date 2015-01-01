Abstract

OBJECTIVE/BACKGROUND: Abnormal sleep and nonmedical use of prescription drugs are known to be factors associated with suicidal behavior, but the nature of the association between weekday sleep duration and suicidal behavior has not been elucidated. Nonmedical use of prescription drugs may play a mediator role in the association mentioned above.



PARTICIPANTS: There were a total of 3,273 high school students interviewed at baseline with a response rate of 96.8% and followed up at one year (retention rate, 96.1%). The mean (SD) age of the students was 13.7 (1.0) years.



METHODS: Data were drawn from the longitudinal data of the School-based Chinese Adolescents Health Survey. A total of 12 high schools were selected in Guangzhou. Suicidal behavior, weekday sleep duration, and nonmedical use of prescription drugs were measured.



RESULTS: Sleeping < 7 hours/day at time 0 was positively associated with suicidal ideation (Adjusted odds ratio [AOR] = 1.51, 95% CI = 1.21-1.89) and suicide attempts (AOR = 2.35, 95% CI = 1.02-5.38) at time 1. The mediation analyses showed that baseline opioids misuse or sedatives misuse partially mediated the associations of baseline short weekday sleep duration with suicidal ideation and suicide attempts at one-year follow-up.



CONCLUSIONS: Baseline short weekday sleep duration was positively associated with subsequent suicidal ideation and suicide attempts, and nonmedical use of opioids or sedatives partially mediated the associations mentioned above. Suicidal behavior can be prevented, short weekday sleep duration and nonmedical use of prescription drugs may be risk factors for suicidal behavior, and the respective roles of these factors are needed to be better understood.

