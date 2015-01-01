Abstract

BACKGROUND: Parent-child interaction (PCI) is considered a critical environmental factor that affects child development. In the field of child and family intervention, assessment of caregiver-child interaction has great relevance for decision-making.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study is to report the results of a systematic review of the best observational instruments to assess the quality of PCI, taking into account the most advanced protocols.



METHODS: Firstly, one search was conducted to identify eligible observational instruments, and a second search was conducted to identify studies reporting on the psychometric properties of the instruments previously identified. To assess and rate the quality of the psychometric properties of the tools, the COSMIN (Consensus-based Standards for the Selection of Health Measurement Instruments) checklist was applied.



RESULTS: The nine PCI observational tools selected (with category B - promising) are widely used by researchers and clinicians across different stages of childhood. The Keys to Interactive Parenting Scale (2-71 months) obtained the highest rating.



CONCLUSIONS: The most reported and robust psychometric property was inter-rater reliability, but validity evidence is understudied. This systematic review can help clinicians keep up-to-date, provide evidence for policymakers to judge risks and benefits of health care behaviors, as well as assess the evaluation programs in child abuse and neglect context.

Language: en