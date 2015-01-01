|
Ntali G, Tsagarakis S. Expert Rev. Endocrinol. Metab. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32967470
INTRODUCTION: Pituitary gland is vulnerable to traumatic brain injury (TBI). As a result a series of neuroendocrine changes appear after head injury; in many occasions they reverse with time, while occasionally new late onset changes may develop.
traumatic brain injury; hypopituitarism; neuroendocrine; Pituitary dysfunction