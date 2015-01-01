Abstract

Emergency responders (police, fire, ambulance and defence force personnel) risk exposure to dangerous and traumatic events, and the possible subsequent development of post-traumatic stress disorder. Consequently, partners of these emergency responders risk developing secondary traumatic stress (STS) from vicarious exposure to the trauma through communication and engagement with their responders. A mixed-methods study of the partners of emergency responders in New Zealand examined the extent of such partner-associated STS. This article focuses on two research questions: to what extent were risk factors for STS identified within that population, and what did the participants believe may help them to mitigate the impact of STS. An online anonymous survey was developed and eligible participants completed a 17-item STS scale, a social support measure, and answered several open-ended questions. Of the 646 participants, twenty percent appear to be experiencing intrusion, arousal, and avoidance symptoms related to the trauma experienced by their responder. Almost half stated they have little or no emotional/informational support related to their responder's work. Thematic analysis of free-text responses identified the need for additional support and more direct communication/engagement from the organisations for partners to navigate their experiences of STS and the level of social support received and required. The authors conclude with recommendations to emergency responder organisations.

