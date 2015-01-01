SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Beaulieu WT, Glassman AR. JAMA Ophthalmol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.3461

PMID

32970136

Abstract

Sport-related concussions (SRCs), a form of traumatic brain injury, are a concern for athletes of all levels and parents of young athletes. Subjective measures of visual function, such as convergence, have shown promise in detecting subconcussive injury. However, there is currently no widely accepted, objective biomarker for SRC available to physicians to aid in diagnosis.


Language: en
