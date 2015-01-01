CONTACT US: Contact info
Beaulieu WT, Glassman AR. JAMA Ophthalmol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, American Medical Association)
32970136
Sport-related concussions (SRCs), a form of traumatic brain injury, are a concern for athletes of all levels and parents of young athletes. Subjective measures of visual function, such as convergence, have shown promise in detecting subconcussive injury. However, there is currently no widely accepted, objective biomarker for SRC available to physicians to aid in diagnosis.
