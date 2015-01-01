Abstract

Burns injuries are a global concern. Many health specialists develop prevention programs, especially for high-risk groups such as children. This study was designed to investigate the effect of education on knowledge of primary school students about burn prevention and initial actions to take in dealing with burns. This is a quasi-experimental study conducted on primary school students. The sampling was done by cluster method in six boys' and girls' public schools (fourth to sixth grade) in three different regions of Tehran. The collected data included a demographic section and 17 questions for assessing students' awareness about prevention and initial actions in dealing with burns. The training was conducted by two experts who were familiar with the children's education in the schools. The level of the students' knowledge was evaluated by the questionnaire before the intervention, immediately after, and 3 months follow-up. The results showed that the knowledge score in both domains of prevention and initial actions significantly increased immediately and 3 months after training (P <.05). Also, there was a significant relationship between knowledge score in both domains with sex, educational level, and education area after intervention. Education is effective on raising students' knowledge about prevention and initial actions to take after a burn injury. Therefore, it is suggested to repeat educational programs, educate parents and students simultaneously, and use media to change beliefs and attitudes that are rooted in the culture of a society, especially in lower socioeconomic classes.

Language: en